Phnom Penh: The Ministry of Health issued a press release on the morning of January 23, 2021, confirming that no new cases of COVID-19 were detected yesterday, and four patients have been discharged from hospital after treatment:

1. A 19-year-old Cambodian woman from Poipet City, Banteay Meanchey Province, who arrived in Cambodia on January 13, 2021.

2. A 36-year-old Cambodian woman from Sala Krao district, Pailin province, who arrived in Cambodia on January 2, 2021.

3. A 31-year-old Cambodian woman from Sala Krao district, Pailin province, who arrived in Cambodia on January 2, 2021.

4: A 21-year-old Cambodian woman, from Thmor Koul District, Battambang Province, who arrived Cambodia on January 13, 2021.

The four, who were all migrant workers returning from Thailand were released from Banteay Meanchey Provincial Referral Hospital.

As of January 23, 2021, Cambodia has found a total of 456 case, of which 403 have been treated with 53 patients currently hospitalized.