Phnom Penh: A family was told that their son was killed in a traffic accident and went to transport the body without checking it carefully. Later, the son walked home during funeral arrangements- causing many people to think he was a ghost. This incident happened at 4:00 AM on January 22, 2021 in Dangkor district.

Sources said that before the incident, an unidentified man was seen crossing Street 371 when he was hit by a blue Hyundai container truck with license plate Phnom Penh 3B-3934. The victim was dragged under the vehicle for nearly 50 meters, and was killed, with the body being unrecognizable. The driver stopped and fled, leaving the container truck behind, causing traffic jams for several hours.

The source added that after the incident, the authorities tried to find relatives of the victim. There was some confusion, and a contact who was not a relative of the victim, told a family whose son was missing from home.

The source added that they then transported the body to be kept at Wat Russey Sanh in Dangkor district while the family prepared for a funeral.

At 4 a.m. on January 22, the man who was thought to have lost his life walked back home, surprising relatives.

However, organizers of the funeral will continue to perform at Wat Russey Sanh for another morning to dedicate merit to the victim, who is now thought to have been a homeless man with mental illness. KBN