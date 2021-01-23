Kandal: A suspect begged his ex-wife for 10,000 riel, and then grabbed his young son, took a knife and threatened to kill him in front of a shoe factory in Pong Teuk village, commune Damnak Ampil, Ang Snoul district, Kandal province, on January 22, 2021.

The victim, Sar Sokheng, male, 2 years and 1 month old, is the child of Khoeun Srey No, female, 38 years old is a farmer in Trapeang Nom village, Lumhach commune, Ang Snoul district, Kandal province.

The suspect, Muth Sovann, alias Chen, male, 39 years old, is from Thnal Toteung village, Damnak Ampil commune, Ang Snoul district, Kandal province, was arrested. This case caused the young victim to be very scared.

Evidence seized included knives, scissors and gasoline in a bottle.

Prior to the incident, the suspect walked out of his house in Thnal Toteung village, Damnak Ampil commune, Ang Snoul district, and went to his ex-wife, who works in a shoe factory in Pong Teuk village, Damnak Ampil commune, Ang Snoul district, Kandal province, to ask for 10,000 riels. When the suspect stood in front of the factory, he shouted his wife’s name, then he saw his wife walking out and walking back inside, and he became angry and shouting more. The factory then called to complain to the police at Damnak Ampil police station.

When the suspect saw the police coming, he ran away and seized the child victim, took a knife to his neck and threatened to kill him.

The police comforted the suspect, talking him out of harming the boy. They then managed to arrest the man, who tested positive for drug use. Specialist law enforcement forces are building a case to send the suspect to court. AREY