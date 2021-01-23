Sihanoukville: Major General Chuon Narin, Police Commissioner of Preah Sihanouk Province, confirmed on the afternoon of January 22, 2021 that “Some people have been arrested (in connection with a fatal shooting), but he has not been able to confirm the details yet.”

According to sources, on the afternoon of January 22, police arrested three suspects and continue to search for others involved in the shooting to death of a Chinese man in a car on the morning of January 21. In addition, the police found two cars that chased the victim and some drugs.



The victim has been named as Peng Su, a Chinese male, 28, who was shot in the left breast causing instant death in the Range Rover car.

AREY