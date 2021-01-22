Kandal: According to the National Police General Commission, a truck driver was arresetd on Thursday, January January 21, 2021, at 11:30 on National Road No. 4 at the intersection of Thnal Toteung Market, Damnak Ampil Commune, Ang Snuol District, Kandal Province (between 30-31 km).

Kandal Province Traffic Police stopped a silver Hino trailer truck with license plate Phnom Penh 3E-6160, driven by Nuth Sambath, 21 years old, from Roleang Chak Commune, Samrong Tong District, Kampong Speu Province. He was driving from Phnom Penh-Sihanoukville in a state of disarray, causing danger to motorcycles and cars traveling on the road.

After stopping the car and the driver arrived at the Ang Snoul District Police Inspectorate, the traffic force found that the vehicle had the following documents:

1. Vehicle ID card (credit card)

2. Cement Tuk (credit card) ??

3. Technical Certificate

4. Permit for the vehicle to do business transporting goods

But the driver had no driver’s license

After checking the vehicle documents, the drug expert force of the Ang Snoul District Inspectorate conducted a urine test for drugs, which came back positive.

The driver of the car is currently being held at the Ang Snoul police station for further investigation. POST NEWS