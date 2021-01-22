Banteay Meanchey: After receiving information from residents that a motorcycle robbery occurred at Phsar Kandal village, Sangkat Phsar Kandal, Poipet city at 7:30 on January 20, 2021, authorities went to investigate the incident and arrested a suspect named Chhum Piseth, 22 years old, living in Stung Bot Village, Sangkat Phsar Kandal, Poipet City.

A Honda Dream motorcycle 2020 with license plate Battambang 1AL-6610, which is the motorcycle of the victim and a knife were seized as evidence during the arrest in O’Chrov village, Poipet city. 5:30 a.m., January 21, 2021.

After the arrest, the suspect was sent to the municipal military base for questioning. The suspect confessed that he had stolen the motorcycle of the victim, Prak Sokhom, a motorbike taxi driver. He hired the victim to take him by motorbike to Prachea Thom village, telling him to take a shortcut . When they reached a quiet place, the suspect took a knife to cut the victim from behind, causing the motorcycle to fall. The suspect picked up the motorcycle and rode off to try to sell it at pawn shops, but no one would accept it. He continued to ride to the place where the police arrested him.

After receiving the confession and having enough evidence, the suspect was sent to the Provincial Office of Criminal Offenses by the Municipal Gendarmerie Criminal Case.

The suspect was in the Provincial Court for legal action on the afternoon of the 22nd. The motorcycle was returned to the victim's family by the Municipal Armed Forces, and the victim is being treated at the New Land Referral Hospital in Poipet.