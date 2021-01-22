Phnom Penh: The daily press release from the Ministry of Health on the morning of January 22, 2021, confirmed the discovery of three new COVID-19 infections in travelers from the United States and Nigeria.

1. A 66-year-old Cambodian woman, from Sangkat Phsar Depot 1, Khan Toul Kork, Phnom Penh, a passenger from the United States, via Singapore to Cambodia on January 20, 2021.

2. A 70-year-old Cambodian man, also from Sangkat Phsar Depot 1, Khan Toul Kork, Phnom Penh, a passenger from the United States, via Singapore to Cambodia on January 20, 2021.

There were a total of 47 passengers on board with the above patients, including the two individuals. The other passengers are being isolated and monitored for 14 days.

3. A 31-year-old Nigerian man who traveled from Nigeria via South Korea to Cambodia on January 20, 2021.

He is currently being treated at the Khmer-Soviet Friendship Hospital.

There were 83 passengers on the flight, including this person. he other passengers are being isolated and monitored for 14 days.

Three Cambodian workers traveling from Thailand were treated and released from hospital.

1. A 26-year-old Cambodian woman from Poipet City, Banteay Meanchey Province, who traveled from Thailand to Cambodia on January 9, 2021.

2: A 34-year-old Cambodian woman from Maung Russey District, Battambang Province, who traveled from Thailand to Cambodia on January 11, 2021.

They were released from Banteay Meanchey Provincial Referral Hospital.

3. A 36-year-old Cambodian woman from Kamrieng District, Battambang Province, who traveled from Thailand to Cambodia on December 31, 2020. She was discharged from Battambang Provincial Referral Hospital.

A total of 456 cases of COVID-19 have now been detected in Cambodia, with 399 patients treated and 57 active hospitalized cases.