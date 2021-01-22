Kandal: Mr. Veng Sakhon, Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries, on the afternoon of January 21, 2021. Inspecting First Aquatic Industrial Co., Ltd fish farm in Dei Edth commune, Kien Svay district, Kandal province.

Li Xuequn, general manager of the venue, informed the minister that the farm started operating in 2017 with a $ 4 million investment investment (excluding major infrastructure investments). Currently, there are many kinds of ornamental fish, such as dragon fish, imported from China, freshwater trout and Cambodian freshwater fish.

In the first year, the farm planned to export more than 1,000 dragon fish per year and more than 5,000 trout per year to the Chinese market with prices of up to $ 1,000 per adult dragon and $ 200 per trout, depending on the variety, color, size and age. The farm employs a total of 50 workers, including 10 Cambodian and Chinese fisheries experts.

After inspecting the production line activities on the farm and knowing about the investment process, Minister Veng Sakhon praised the company for the establishment of ornamental fish farms, which is in line with the government’s policy to support and encourage investors both from home and abroad to promote aquaculture and the export of ornamental fish to contribute to the national economy.

Along with the achievements of the company so far, the Minister instructed the company to prepare technical documents related to breeding and exporting ornamental fish to China in cooperation with the Cambodian Fisheries Administration to liaise with the General Administration of Customs of China

At the same time, he encouraged the company that the Ministry as well as the Fisheries Administration will wait for co-operation to facilitate the investment process, fish farming and import process. RASMEI