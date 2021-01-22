Battambang: A fire broke out just before midnight on January 21, 2021, in Group 6, Bek Chan Thmey Village, Sangkat Prek Preah Sdach, Battambang City, Battambang Province.

A scrap metal factory measuring 4m x 20m, owned by Ai Chak, male, 63 years old and his wife, Van Leap, 59 years old, was completely destroyed.

Damaged materials included:

2 motorcycles, speakers, TV sets, wooden beds, sofas, Khmer R 60,000 and some other materials, all worth about $ 3,000. The fire did not cause any injuries.

The fire was caused by an electrical fault.



Fire trucks- 1 from Sokimex and 3 cars of the provincial department went to the scene and the fire was extinguished at 2:30 a.m. POST NEWS