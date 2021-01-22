Phnom Penh: The Department of Public Works and Transport of Phnom Penh said that at 8:00 am on January 22, 2020, two underpasses at the construction site of the Chom Chao flyover have been opened for traffic.



1- One-way traffic link from National Road 4 is 458 meters long, 8.5 meters wide and a depth of 3.7 meters under the highway.

2- One-way traffic link from National Road 4, turning right to National Road 3, 116 meters long and 5.5 meters wide,1.86 meters lower than National Road 3. PPR