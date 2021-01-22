FEATURED Latest Traffic 

Chom Chao Tunnels Open

cne 40 Views 0 Comments , , ,

Phnom Penh: The Department of Public Works and Transport of Phnom Penh said that at 8:00 am on January 22, 2020, two underpasses at the construction site of the Chom Chao flyover have been opened for traffic.


1- One-way traffic link from National Road 4 is 458 meters long, 8.5 meters wide and a depth of 3.7 meters under the highway.
2- One-way traffic link from National Road 4, turning right to National Road 3, 116 meters long and 5.5 meters wide,1.86 meters lower than National Road 3. PPR

You May Also Like

Flu Cases Not Coronavirus, Flights Suspended

cne 0

Cameroonian Man Arrested Over Fake Money Scam

cne 1

Chinese Man Dies After SHV Casino Fall

cne 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *