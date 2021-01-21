Phnom Penh: At 7:35 pm on January 21, 2021, there was a traffic accident after a Ford ranger car drove a grass divider and hit a billboard, causing damage on National Road No. 6A near Wat Kien Khleang, Sangkat Chroy Changva, Khan Chroy Changva, Phnom Penh.

The black ford ranger with State license plate number 19 2-0074, was driven by an unknown man (*suggesting escape).

After the incident, the police arrived and took the car to store the car at the Land Traffic Office of the Phnom Penh Municipal Police to wait for the legal procedures. POST NEWS