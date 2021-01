Sihanoukville: Initial reports say a shooting incident occurred on the streets of Sihanoukville at around 8 am this morning. A Chinese man was shot and killed and another Chinese man was seriously injured in the incident which occurred outside a casino.

Witnesses say the dead man was in the back seat of Range Rover. The injured Chinese man was in the front with a Cambodian driver. The driver is not believed to be injured. Updates to follow.