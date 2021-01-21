Phnom Penh: The Phnom Penh Municipal Court on the afternoon of January 19, 2021 announced the verdict of former Deputy Chief of Teuk Thla Police Station, Sen Sok District, Chea Chan Bora.

The 41-year-old man, was sentenced to 12 years in prison and 80 million riel in compensation to two victims and another 30 million riel to the state after he was convicted on charges of “murder” under Article 199 of the Penal Code. The verdict leaves the right to appeal in accordance with the law if any party is dissatisfied with the trial.

The fatal shooting happened at approximately 8:10 pm on 6 April 2020 along Street 1986, Phnom Penh Thmey, Khan Sen Sok.

The victim parked outside a cake shop, when the man, her ex-husband, came behind the car on a motorbike a fired into the vehicle, hitting the woman and her daughter. The gunman then escaped.

The victim was named So Pov Morakot, who died, and her daughter Chea Arya, 7 years old, was seriously injured.

Police arrested the perpetrator in Kien Svay District, Kandal Province at 11:30 pm on April 6, 2020.

When arrested, the perpetrator confessed that he used a pistol to shoot his ex-wife and two children in the car because of jealousy. They have been divorced for several months, and he often observed his ex-wife with a man, and he used to say that if they divorced he would her new lover.

On the night of April 6, he became angry when he saw his ex-wife and daughter driving with the man. He attempted to shoot the man, but instead hit his wife and daughter. After the shooting, he fled to his sister’s house in Kien Svay district, Kandal province, and was arrested by the Phnom Penh Criminal Police force. KOHSANTEPHEAP