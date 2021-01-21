Phnom Penh: The Ministry of Health announced on January 21 that 5 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 were discovered, while 4 patients were discharged from hospitals.

1- A 43-year-old Cambodian woman flying from the US via South Korea, arrived in Cambodia on January 7. The second test result was positive, and she is currently receiving treatment at the National Tuberculosis Prevention Center. The test results of 107 passengers on the same plane were negative, of which 2 passengers were American diplomats.

2- A 40-year-old Cambodian woman, from Poipet City, Banteay Meanchey Province, arrived from Thailand on January 6, 2021.

3. A 36-year-old Cambodian woman, from Poipet City, Banteay Meanchey Province, arrived from Thailand on January 6, 2021.

4. A 40-year-old Cambodian woman living in Chambok village, Krous commune, Svay Chrum district, Svay Rieng province, traveled from Thailand on January 6, 2021.

These results came from the second test, and all three are currently being treated at Banteay Meanchey Provincial Referral Hospital. .

5: A 42-year-old Cambodian woman from Serey Sophorn City, Banteay Meanchey Province, traveled from Thailand to Cambodia on January 19, 2021. She is currently being treated at Pailin Provincial Referral Hospital.

The treated patients were:

1. A 24-year-old Cambodian man from Mongkul Borei district, Banteay Meanchey province, who arrived in Cambodia on January 4, 2021.

2. A 26-year-old Cambodian woman from Thmor Kol District, Battambang Province, arrived in Cambodia on January 5, 2021.

3. A 22-year-old Cambodian man from Poipet City, Banteay Meanchey Province traveled from Thailand to Cambodia on January 11, 2021.

4: A 23-year-old Cambodian woman, living in Sangkat Phsar Kandal, Poipet City, Banteay Meanchey Province, arrived in Cambodia on January 11, 2021.

They were released from Banteay Meanchey Provincial Referral Hospital.

Cambodia has detected a total of 453 cases of COVID-19, of which 396 have been treated and 57 are currently in hospital.