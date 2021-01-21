Phnom Penh: The body of an unidentified man was found dead in the gutter of Victory Boulevard with a broken leg after a suspected hit and run incident.

The discovery was made at around 6 am on January 21, 2021 on Victory Boulevard in Kob Srov Touch village, Sangkat Kork Roka, Khan Prek Pnov, Phnom Penh. The unidentified man was over 30 years old and had a tattoo on his back. Near the scene, there was a bicycle.

According to the security guards of Kork Roka commune, at around 6 am, a child walking on the street found the dead body and reported it to the police.

At the scene, there was a trail of more than 10 meters and a bicycle found off the road near the body, with parts scattered on the road. According to the examination of the body, the police suspected that the man died in a traffic accident while riding a bicycle on the road from east to west and was hit by a car, which escaped. POST NEWS