Vietnam: Authorities in Dong Thap Province have impounded around 90 kilograms of trafficked narcotics, the largest amount ever discovered in the Mekong Delta province, leading to three arrests.

Le Van Thai, head of the Thuong Phuoc border guard station between Vietnam and Cambodia, on Tuesday said three people were arrested in Hong Ngu District last Sunday for trafficking the drugs, including heroin, Vietnam News Agency reported.

Nguyen Thuy Vy, 28, Huynh Quoc Dat, 29, and Nguyen Tan Dung, 43, were charged with smuggling heroin and other narcotics from Cambodia to Ho Chi Minh City at around 2:45 a.m. Sunday. A car was also seized as evidence.

An investigation is ongoing.

Those convicted of possessing or smuggling more than 600 grams of heroin or more than 2.5 kilograms of methamphetamine face the death penalty in Vietnam. The production or sale of 100 grams of heroin or 300 grams of other illegal narcotics is similarly punishable.

Despite having some of the world’s toughest laws, drug busts remain frequent in Vietnam. VNEXPRESS