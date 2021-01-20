Phnom Penh: The Ministry of Health issued the daily press release for January 20, 2021, confirming the discovery of 7 more cases of COVID-19 infections in migrant workers, while 6 patients were released from the hospital.

1. A 29-year-old Cambodian man, residing in Banteay Neang village, Banteay Neang commune, Mongkul Borei district, Banteay Meanchey province, traveled from Thailand to Cambodia on January 6, 2021.

2. A 28-year-old Cambodian woman living in Banteay Neang village, Banteay Neang commune, Mongkul Borei district, Banteay Meanchey province, arrived in Cambodia on January 6, 2021.

They both tested positive after 13 days quarantine, and are currently being treated at Banteay Meanchey Provincial Referral Hospital.

3. A 38-year-old Cambodian woman living in Pen Meas Village, Samrong Commune, Tram Kak District, Takeo Province, arrived in Cambodia on January 17, 2021.

4: A 30-year-old Cambodian man, residing in Pen Meas Village, Samrong Commune, Tram Kak District, Takeo Province, traveled from Thailand to Cambodia on January 17, 2021.

5: A 31-year-old Cambodian man, residing in Banteay Mean Rith village, Kouk Romiet commune, Thmor Puok district, Banteay Meanchey province, traveled from Thailand to Cambodia on January 17, 2021.

6. A 23-year-old Cambodian man, residing in Banteay Mean Rith Village, Kouk Romiet Commune, Thmor Puok District, Banteay Meanchey Province, traveled from Thailand to Cambodia on January 17, 2021.

7. A 26-year-old Cambodian woman living in Banteay Mean Rith village, Kouk Romiet commune, Thmor Puok district, Banteay Meanchey province, arrived in Cambodia on January 17, 2021.

They are also being treated at Banteay Meanchey Provincial Referral Hospital.

The treated patients were:

1. A 25-year-old Cambodian man living in Thnal Bot village, Phnom Touch commune, Mongkul Borei district, Banteay Meanchey province, arrived in Cambodia on January 4, 2021.

2. A 36-year-old Cambodian woman, residing in Chrey Commune, Maung Russey District, Battambang Province, arrived in Cambodia on January 11, 2021.

3: An 18-year-old Cambodian woman, residing in Peam Chor District, Prey Veng Province, traveled from Thailand to Cambodia on January 10, 2021.

4. A 21-year-old Cambodian woman, residing in Doung Village, Boeung Reang Commune, Kamrieng District, Battambang Province, traveled from Thailand to Cambodia on January 11, 2021.

They were released from Banteay Meanchey Provincial Referral Hospital.

5: A 39-year-old Cambodian woman, residing in Phsar Prom Village, Steuk Kach Commune, Sala Krao District, Pailin Province, traveled from Thailand to Cambodia on December 29, 2020 and was discharged from Pailin Provincial Referral Hospital.

6: A 32-year-old Cambodian woman, living in Thibdey commune, Koas Kralor district, Battambang province, traveled from Thailand to Cambodia on 11 January 2021, was treated and released from the Battambang Referral Hospital.

A total of 448 cases have been discovered, of which 392 patients have been treated and 56 patients remain hospitalized.