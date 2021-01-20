Phnom Penh: Two food delivery staff shirts were found in a Scoopy motorcycle which had been abandoned at the scene after two suspects tried to snatch an iPhone 11Pro Max from a Vietnamese woman.

The woman and a female friend were in an Indian tricycle at 4:10 AM on Tuesday, January 19, 2021, next to Sothearos School along Sothearos Road in Tonle Bassac Sangkat, Khan Chamkarmon, Phnom Penh.

According to the driver transporting the victims, before the incident, he was carrying two young Vietnamese women from NagaWorld to a hotel. While traveling along Sothearos Road from north to south, two suspects (about 20 years old) riding a Honda Scoopy with license plate Phnom Penh 1IO-9286, came from behind and snatched an iPhone 11Pro Max from the hands of the woman, He steered into them and knocked the suspect’s motorcycle down, causing the two suspects to panic and run away.

Tonle Bassac police came to inspect and found a pair of orange flip flops (belonging to one of the suspects who escaped), and a backpack (including a cell phone) under the motorcycle. Inside the Scoopy were 2 E-Gets food delivery staff shirts.

The Vietnamese woman (*who is described as beautiful several times, as well as ‘fresh’) had not lost any property and did not want to spend time filing a complaint at the police station, so she took another Indian tricycle and disappeared.

The owner of the tricycle, who was carrying the guests, also told other road users, “Be careful at all times, because if we are a little careless, opportunists may be able to steal all our valuables.”

After the incident, Tonle Bassac police arrived at the scene, took the Indian tricycle driver to clarify the incident and took the evidence and the suspect’s motorcycle left at the scene away to investigate in accordance with legal procedures. KPSBN