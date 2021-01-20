Banteay Meanchey: Police in Mongkol Borei district detained four young men and and the case was sent to Banteay Meanchey Provincial Court on January 20. 2021.

Colonel Sin Narak, police inspector of Mongkul Borei district, said on January 20 that at 10:52 am on the 17th In January 2021, a group of youths chased a car driven by Chhang Chantha, male, 37 years old from Chrey village, Kandek commune, Prasat Bakong district, Siem Reap province on National Road 156D from Siem Reap to Battambang. The four then threw stones at the rear window of the car and fled.

Chhang Chantha, the owner of the car, complained that before the incident, he was driving and saw the group of four youths riding two motorcycles on the national road.



He honked to show he was overtaking them, causing them to get angry. One motorbike drove in front of the car and the other behind. Two stones were thrown from behind causing the left window to shatter.

Mongkul Borei District Police Force searched for, and arrested the four at 5.20 pm on January 18, 2021.

The suspects are; Vanny, alias Bak, male, 15 years old, who threw the stones, Mech Sampan, 20 years old, Va Chairak, 16 years old (all from Boeng Veng village, Talom commune, Mongkul Borei district, Banteay Meanchey province), and Som Thavry, 17 years old, from Daun village Chreng, Preah Net Preah Commune, Preah Net Preah District, Banteay Meanchey Province.

They confessed to their actions and said that they were angry with the car owner who not only blew the horn but also drove overtaking their motorbikes in their ‘home territory’, which was ‘spoiling their influence as the big brothers in the village’. It is also suggested that drugs may have played a part in their actions.

After confessions were made, police prepared the case for the provincial court. RASMEI