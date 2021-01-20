Phnom Penh: A man on a motorcycle was hit by a Lexus 470 car, which then swerved up onto a grass verge dividing the road and hit and hit a street light pole. The injured man was rushed to the hospital after the incident, who occurred at 1:40 pm on January 20, 2021, located along Hanoi Road in Banlea Set village, Khmuonh commune, Sen Sok district, Phnom Penh.

After the incident, local authorities as well as experts arrived at the location and reported to the traffic expertise of the Phnom Penh Municipal Police to measure and save to wait for resolution.

Identification hanging in the car belonged to a Brigadier General.