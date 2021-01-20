Sihanoukville: Three fire trucks donated by Changwon City in Korea to Sihanoukville The provincial governor handed over the vehicles to the provincial police commissioner on the afternoon of January 20, 2021, when the vehicle was immediately delivered to Sihanoukville.

During the handover ceremony, Mr. Kouch Chamroeun, Governor of Preah Sihanouk Province, expressed his deep gratitude to the city of Changwon.

On that occasion, the Governor of Preah Sihanouk Province also thanked Mr. Long Dimanche, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kingdom of Cambodia to the Republic of Korea (South Korea).

Preah Sihanouk Provincial Police Commissioner Lt. Gen. Chuon Narin said that now Preah Sihanouk Provincial Police have 11 fire trucks. RASMEI