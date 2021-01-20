Kampot: On January 19, 2021, at 22:30, there was a forest fire on 30 hectares of land in Rolous village, Boeung Touk commune, Teuk Chhou district, Kampot province.

Using three fire trucks of Kampot Provincial Police in cooperation with Boeung Touk Commune Police, Boeung Touk Commune People’s Defense Force and the intervention force of Teuk Chhou District Police Inspectorate, using 6 trucks of water, the fire was extinguished in around 2 hours.

The fire did not affect crops or human life. POST NEWS