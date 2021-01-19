Phnom Penh: From January 20-26, there will be light to moderate thunderstorms and showers, according to an announcement of the Ministry of Water Resources and Meteorology on the morning of January 19, 2021.

According to forecast, from today, high pressure will bring cool weather, and from January 23-26, Cambodia will be affected by low pressure levels and possible rain.



1. Provinces in the central lowlands:

– Minimum temperatures of 17-22 ° C – Maximum temperatures of 27-30 ° C

-From January 23-26, minimum temperatures of 20-25° C and the maximum of 30-34 ° C. There will be light to moderate rain in the southern lowlands.



2- The Dangreks Mountain and Northeast Plateau:

– Minimum temperature is 13-18 ° C

– Maximum temperature is 27-29 ° C

– From 23-26 January, minimum temperatures of 19-21° C and maximum of 28-32° C

3- Coastal area:

– Minimum temperature is 23-25 ​​° C

– Maximum temperature is 29-31° C

– On 23-26 January, there will be light to moderate thundershowers.