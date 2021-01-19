Phnom Penh: A man drove a Prius at high speed and hit a concrete divider at the base of the flyover on Russian Federation in Sangkat Teuk Obek Kam, Khan Sen Sok, Phnom Penh at 11:50 pm on January 18, 2021.

Prior to the incident, the car with license plate Phnom Penh 2-BJ-4201 was driven by a man traveling Russian Federation to the east at high speed. The car swerved and hit the barrier of the flyover.Fortunately, in this case, the accident did not affect others. Tuol Kork district police took the car to be stored at the Phnom Penh Traffic Police Commissioner temporarily. PPR