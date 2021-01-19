Phnom Penh A man in a Lexus scraped along a concrete divider at 2.10 am on 19 January 202, on Russian Federation Blvd in Srah Chak commune, Daun Penh district, Phnom Penh.

According to sources at the scene, prior to the incident, a man was seen driving a white Lexus NX200t with license plate Phnom Penh 2BJ 9372 traveling from east to west quickly when it drifted into the divider. The car continued to travel for about 100 meters with a badly damaged front end before coming to a stop

After the incident, the local authorities came to tow the car to the Municipal Road Traffic Office, waiting for the owner to come in and solve the matter legally (*thus implying he ran away). POST NEWS