Phnom Penh: A man was taken by the police to a drug rehabilitation, but was beaten to death by a stranger at 12:12 on January 17, 2021 at the center in Phum Thlok, Sangkat Kork Roka. Khan Prek Pnov, Phnom Penh.

The victim was named as Moy Samnang, male, 38 years old, from Borey Kamakor village, Sangkat Teuk Thla, Khan Sen Sok, Phnom Penh.

According to Kong Chhon and Hem Sophanna, prior to the incident, the police force of Sen Sok District Inspector had transported the victim with attached documents to the National Rehabilitation and Drug Treatment Center. The victim was staying in the west building in Room 7 with 38 others.

The victim was sent to the doctor at the center for emergency treatment, but due to the seriousness of the condition, he died.

According to the examination of the Office of Technical and Scientific Bureau, Oknha Dr. Nong Sovannaroth, a forensic doctor in Phnom Penh concluded that the victim died from severe head and body injuries.

With the approval of Ms. Song Chavoan, Deputy Prosecutor of the Phnom Penh Municipal Court, the authorities handed over the bodies of the victims to their families for a traditional ceremony. *It is not clear how these injuries were inflicted. KPT