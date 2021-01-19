Phnom Penh: The daily press release from Ministry of Health issued on the morning of January 19, 2021, confirmed the discovery of two new COVID-19 cases on January 18.

1.A 1-year-old Indonesian boy living in Siem Reap, the son of a 34-year-old and a 33-year-old Indonesian couple who tested for COVID on January 13, 2021. They were passengers from Indonesia via Singapore and arrived in Cambodia on January 12, 2021.

2. A 31-year-old Cambodian woman from Serey Sophorn City, Banteay Meanchey Province, who arrived in Cambodia on January 15, 2021. The patient is currently being treated at the Banteay Meanchey Provincial Referral Hospital.

This brings the total to 441 cases, of which 386 have been treated with 55 patients remaining in hospitals.