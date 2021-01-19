Phnom Penh: 3 foreigners were arrested and sent to court on charges related to fraud and money laundering, which involved theft of customers’ money from Canadia Bank accounts.

The three foreigners are: Goyal Sandeep Kumar, male, 38 years old, Indian, living in a 4th floor apartment apartment on Street 57, Sangkat Boeung Keng Kang I, Khan Boeung Keng Kang, Phnom Penh. Mohibeen Lebe Mohammas Maharof, male, 45 years old, a Sri Lankan, living at house No. 18C, Street 59, Sangkat Chaktomuk, Khan Daun Penh. Tai Kokpoh, male, 51 years old, Singaporean, living at house No. 17, Street 174, Sangkat Boeung Reang, Khan Daun Penh.

The suspects were arrested by the police on January 16, 2021, in connection with cases of stealing money from customer’s bank accounts. Police said that on January 15, 2021, five victims complained about bank account losses.

The first client, Pich Sorya, a 41-year-old woman, lost $ 60,000 over 3 transactions. The second client, Chhuon Srino, a 27-year-old female, lost $ 435 to the account of Goyal Sandeep Kumar. The third client, Chan Sopha, a 33-year-old female, lost $ 10,000. The fourth client, 28-year-old Mech Kanha, lost $ 4,900.

At 11:00 AM on January 15, 2021, the group of suspects went to withdraw money from Canadia Bank near the Independence Monument and were detained by the authorities. Police say three foreigners swindled money from a customer account sent to Canadia Bank after sending messages to victims’ mobile phones via Telegram.

The victims were told that their bank account was hacked and linked to www.canadias.com as a fraudulent website of Canadia Bank. Therefore, the suspect instructed the customer to enter confidential information. Suspicious customers checked the money in their account after, and found they had been cheated and gave this information to Canadia Bank. KOHSANTEPHEAP