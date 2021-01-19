Phnom Penh: Daun Penh District Administrative Unity Command forces have once again rounded up prostitutes standing by fences and under trees around Wat Phnom Cultural and Historical Resort and the Cambodia-Thailand Friendship Park.

Following the strict orders of Mr. Daun Penh District Governor Sok Penh Vuth, on the night of January 18, 2021, Deputy Governor of Daun Penh District, Mr. Yos Yuthy, led the District People’s Defense Force to launch a operation to bring in the sex workers.

As a result of this crackdown, the Khan People’s Defense Force collected a total of 13 people and sent them to Daun Penh District Hall to prepare documents for them to be forwarded to the Department of Social Affairs, Veterans and Youth Rehabilitation in Phnom Penh. KBN