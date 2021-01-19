Phnom Penh: According to the Daun Penh District Administration, on January 19, 2021, Mr. Sok Penh Vuth, the Governor of the Daun Penh District Board of Governors, assigned the People’s Defense Forces to maintain order in Daun Penh District. They detained thirteen motorbike and tricycle operators who had stopped their vehicles and were caught urinating in public places, which caused disorder and bad smells on the streets. They were taken away by the police for education and made to hose down the area they had tarnished, before later being allowed to return home.

Daun Penh District Administration also requested all citizens to find the right place to relieve themselves; for the sake of their own dignity and public hygiene. KBN