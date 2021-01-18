Banteay Meanchey: Authorities say that a Cambodian worker who returned from Thailand through the Chambok border corridor in Boeung Beng commune, Malai district, Banteay Meanchey province, died from a head injury, not due to injury violence or COVID-19 infection.

Banteay Meanchey Provincial Administration on January 18, 2021 issued a press release after a 38-year-old Cambodian male worker from Dong Aranh village, Nimit commune, Poipet city, Banteay Meanchey province, lost his life.

According to the source, the man left Thailand for Cambodia through the Chambok corridor, Boeung Beng commune, Malai district at 11.20 pm on the night of January 17, 2021. He was allowed to load his belongings into the army truck as usual, but he went to urinate, stumbled, and hit his head on a rock. Immediately, another worker, a 26-year-old male resident of Trapeang Prasat village, commune, Oddar Meanchey province, went to help, and discovered the victim fell because he was too tired and had drunk two bottles of Leo beer.

The border police force at Chambok Police Station called an ambulance to take him to Malai District Referral Hospital. At 12 midnight, the doctor examined the wound, which required stitches, and continued to monitored his health every hour and noted that the patient had normal symptoms, was conscious and able to speak. By 5 a.m., the patient had symptoms of headache, dizziness, vomiting, and fainting.

Doctors decided to transport the patient to Poipet Referral Hospital (Level 1), but the patient died before being taken to the hospital.

The provincial administration has confirmed that the Cambodian workers who died had not yet entered any of the quarantine centers, but died as a result of the accident. They also expressed condolences to the family of the victim. RASMEI