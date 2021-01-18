Kandal: On January 17, 2021 at 22:00, there was a case of violence at the wedding ceremony, when two groups started fighting in Prek Reang 1 village, Kampong Samnang commune, Takhmao city, Kandal province

Four of the suspects were from the groom’s side, while two others were friends of the bride- one was her cousin.



Police said that before the incident, guests on both sides were drinking and dancing, and everyone was drunk. The two parties repeatedly quarreled with each other, throwing chairs, bowls, and vases at each other, causing injuries. Later, the police of Kampong Samnang police station arrested the suspects and took action according to legal procedures. PPR