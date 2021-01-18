Phnom Penh: A man drove a car at high speed and hit a concrete divider at the base of the 7 January bridge, the car then hit a light pole, causing the driver to die.

The incident occurred at 1 am on January 18, 2021, along Russian Federation Blvd in Sangkat Toek Laak I, Khan Toul Kork, Phnom Penh.

The dead man was named as Lim Lay Ou, 30 years old, from Sangkat Orussey II, Khan 7 Makara, Phnom Penh.

According to sources at the scene, prior to the incident, a black Ford Ranger with license plate Phnom Penh 2-BA. -1827 was traveling along the Russian Federation Road to the west at high speed before it swerved and struck the concrete road divider. PPR