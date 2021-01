Phnom Penh: A foreigner died at Apartment Atlanta, Street 9, Sangkat Tonle Bassac, Khan Chamkarmon, on January 18, 2021 at 8:00 AM.

Authorities say the victim was JAMES VINCENT MAZZARELLA, a 72-year-old American man living in Apartment Atlanta.

According to the the authorities, the American died of a heart attack caused by high blood pressure and diabetes. The remains are being kept at Wat Teuk Thla to wait for relatives.