Stung Treng: 87 detainees were transferred from Kratie Provincial Prison by the General Department of Prisons of the Ministry of Interior to Stung Treng Province on January 17, 2021.

Chhun Dara, director of Stung Treng Provincial Prison, said on the morning of January 18 that prisoners from Kratie Provincial Prison were sent to Stung Treng prison, at the request of the Kratie Provincial Prison to the General Department of the Ministry of Interior.

Nuth Savana, Deputy Director General of the General Department of Prisons, Ministry of Interior, told Rasmei Kampuchea by telephone that there were 707 detainees in Kratie Provincial Prison, which was built for less than 400 inmates, due to its small size.

Separately, the prison in Stung Treng province is large and has built a series of additional wings to accommodate a large number of detainees. Kratie and Stung Treng provincial prisons are located in the same northeastern region, making it easier for relatives to visit detainees. In addition, it is also easier to bring detainees to trial in the neighboring provincial courts.