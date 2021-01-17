Phnom Penh: A Cambodian-American man who fled from hotel quarantine on Saturday, 16 January 2021, it was competent capital and is found on Sunday afternoon, January 17 . This is according to the confirmation of Dr. Ngy Mean Heng, Director of the Phnom Penh Municipal Health Department, who posted on his personal Facebook account a little earlier.

After finding the man, doctors and authorities took him to a center in Phnom Penh.

Doctors took samples from him again, and sent them to the laboratory of the Institute of Public Health at 5.30 pm. NKD

*Photos indicate the man was found on Street 172.