Phnom Penh: A man, suspected of being drunk, drove a 3 wheeler tuk tuk into a road divider, and continued to hit a BMW car parked in front of a bathroom store (American Standard). The man suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital.

The accident happened at 10:20 pm on January 16, 2021, along the Russian Federation Road in Sangkat Toek Laak III, Khan Toul Kork, Phnom Penh.

According to sources at the scene, before the incident, the white Indian style tuk tuk with license plate number 1AH-8341, was seen descending from the flyover on January 5 in the direction from west to east. At the scene, it collided with a concrete divider, causing the owner of the motorcycle to fall, and causing seriously injuries. The tuk tuk did not run out of speed, a, driverless, plowed into a black BMW with license plate Phnom Penh 2AF-6081 parked in front of the bathroom accessories store, causing more damage.

After the incident, the local police arrived and contacted the traffic police to store the vehicles at the Tuol Kork Police Inspectorate, waiting for a legal settlement later. NKD