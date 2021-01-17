Crime FEATURED Latest 

Associates Arrested Over Police Shooting Case

Tbong Khmum: Authorities say that a couple were arrestes in connection with the shooting death of Mr. Reth Sineth, Deputy Director of the Bureau of Minor Offenses on January 16, 2021 in Memot District, Tbong Khmum Province, confiscating a pistol and ammunition.

Police officials revealed that the couple provided Ear Naren, the man who shot the police officer, a motorcycle as a means of escape. The couple are also linked to drug trafficking activities with the perpetrators in the past.

The two suspects were sent to the Criminal Department of the Ministry of Interior for further proceedings. Meanwhile, the body of the perpetrator Ear Naren was taken to the pagoda and kept waiting for his wife, children and family to accept him for the traditional ceremony.

