Svay Rieng Province: A man who returned from Phnom Penh to see his wife in his hometown, suddenly had a heated argument and threatened to kill her, frightening the wife who ran to complain to the village chief. The man attacked the village chief, causing injuries, and then set fire to his motorbike and house, causing surprise to the villagers and the authorities who intervened to help put out the fire and surrounded the suspect.

The incident happened at 2 pm on January 17, 2021 in Trabek Phrong village, Ta Suos commune, Svay Chrum district.

According to Mr. Pin An, Police Inspector of Svay Chrum District, the suspect, 28-year-old Keo Thou, lived in the above-mentioned village-commune and had just returned from Phnom Penh.

The village chief was named as Sous Sary, male, 70 years old.

According to the source, the damaged items include a 2013 Honda Dream that was completely burnt and some other items.

He said that before the incident, the suspect returned from Phnom Penh to visit his hometown in the commune where the incident took place. After arriving home, the suspect had an argument with his wife and threatened to kill her. Frightened, she ran out of the house to complain to the village chief. Later, the village chief arrived on a motorbike. The suspect used an ax to hit the village chief on the head and body, causing serious injuries, and then set the house on fire.

He added that at 4 pm both the police and the district military police had surrounded the suspect who was still armed with an ax, and who refused to surrender to the police while the house was on fire. NKD