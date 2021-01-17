Three more Cambodian workers returning from Thailand tested positive for COVID-19 yesterday, according to the Ministry of Health.

1: A 34-year-old Cambodian man from Preah Sdach District, Prey Veng Province traveled from Thailand to Cambodia on January 15, 2021.

2. A 26-year-old Cambodian woman from Sangkat Poipet, Poipet City, Banteay Meanchey Province, arrived from Cambodia on January 12, 2021.

3. A 33-year-old Cambodian woman from in Rukkiri district, Battambang province, traveled from Thailand to Cambodia on January 13, 2021.

All are currently being treated at Oddar Meanchey Provincial Referral Hospital.

Three others were treated and discharged from hospital:

1. A 33-year-old Cambodian woman living in Spean Kandal village, Bavel commune, Bavel district, Battambang province, traveled from Thailand to Cambodia on January 5, 2021.

2: A 21-year-old Cambodian woman living in Chroy Smao commune, Thmor Kol district, Battambang province, traveled from Thailand to Cambodia on January 5, 2021.

3. A 29-year-old Cambodian woman living in Nimit 3 Village, Nimit Commune, O’Chrov District, Banteay Meanchey Province, traveled from Thailand to Cambodia on January 5, 2021.

They were released from Banteay Meanchey Provincial Referral Hospital.

The total detected cases now stand at 439, with 385 treated and 54 currently hospitalized.