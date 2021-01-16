Phnom Penh: A woman drove a car into the Stung Meanchey flyover , causing minor damage to the railing of the flyover, while the car was badly damaged.

The incident happened at 3:10 AM on January 16, 2021 at the base of the North Stung Meanchey flyover along Street 271 in Sangkat Stung Meanchey I, Khan Meanchey, Phnom Penh.

According to sources from the scene, before the incident, they saw a woman driving a red Toyota Prius plate number 2BG-4669 traveling along Route 271 in the direction from north to south when it swerved to the right and hit the railing of the flyover. The lady driver got out of the car and fled the scene.

After the incident, local authorities took the car away. NKD