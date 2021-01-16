Phnom Penh: On January 16, 2021, at 12:30 pm, a car reversed and crushed a child, causing her death in Borey Lim Chheang Hor, Sambour Village, Sangkat Dangkor, Khan Dangkor, Phnom Penh. The victim was a 3-year-old girl named O’Anita, who lived at the scene (died after being taken to the hospital).



The white Mazda car with license plate Phnom Penh 2BG-0831, was being driven by Nou Sanit, male, 35 years old (arrested), who lives at the same address.

Before the accident, the driver of the car was preparing to go to visit relatives in Kampot province, but when the car backed up, it hit the girl, causing serious injuries, and she died when she was sent to the hospital. The girl was a next-door neighbor. POST NEWS