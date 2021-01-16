After his recent appearance in local comic, the KT, Mr. B broke his contractual obligations, a bit like George Micheal with Sony, and The Bloke What Used To Be Called Prince did with Warner Bros.

After a stern warning from Brian, the Yellow Cheeked Gibbon (and CNE Attorney at Law), the party known as Mr. B agreed to honor his legal commitments by dressing up like Jeremy Clarkson in a Sakura secondhand shop and scooted off on his chopper to Banteay Chhmar Temple in Siem Reap to make another ‘Temple O’ The Week’ video.

He also managed to time travel forward into the future, to St. Valentine’s Day- he says his chopper has powers hitherto unknown to modern science.

Enjoy!