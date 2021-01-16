Phnom Penh: A senior official of the Ministry of Health confirmed that on the morning of January 16, 2021, that a Cambodian-American man ran away from the quarnatine at Tbong Liv Hotel on Street 312, Sangkat Tonle Bassac, Khan Chamkarmon. Phnom Penh after breakfast.

The man has been named as 36-year-old Yim Serey Vuthy, who arrived in Cambodia on January 12, 2021, and, who after a COVID-19 test, was placed in Long Liv Hotel for mandatory 14 day isolation. This morning, he had breakfast at the hotel and (somehow) took the opportunity to escape after eating.

Authorities are searching to recapture the man. NKD