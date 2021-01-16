Siem Reap: According to the National Police General Commission, a foreigner was found dead at 14:36 ​​on January 15, 2021, at a rented house in Sala Kanseng village, Svay Dangkum commune, Siem Reap city.

The man was named as THIERRY FRANCOIS RAYMOND DE GORGUETTE D ARGOEUVES, 67, a French national, who worked as a teacher and lived at the location.

Based on the research of the experts and doctors, the court concluded that the victim died of diabetes.

The body was handed over to the family for a traditional ceremony at Wat Kork Chak.