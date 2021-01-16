Phnom Penh: The Ministry of Health issued the daily press release on the morning of January 16, 2021, confirming the discovery of 10 Cambodian workers returning from Thailand infected with COVID-19

1. A 30-year-old Cambodian man living in Sangkat Phsar Kandal, Poipet City, Banteay Meanchey Province, arrived in Cambodia on January 13, 2021.

2. A 30-year-old Cambodian woman, living in Sangkat Phsar Kandal, Poipet City, Banteay Meanchey Province, arrived in Cambodia on January 13, 2021.

3. A 32-year-old Cambodian woman, residing in Sangkat Phsar Kandal, Poipet City, Banteay Meanchey Province, arrived in Cambodia on January 13, 2021.

4: A 21-year-old Cambodian woman, residing in Thmor Koul District, Battambang Province, arrived in Cambodia on January 13, 2021.

5: A 25-year-old Cambodian woman, residing in Bavel District, Battambang Province, arrived in Cambodia on January 12, 2021.

6. A 19-year-old Cambodian woman, residing in Sangkat Phsar Kandal, Poipet City, Banteay Meanchey Province, arrived in Cambodia on January 13, 2021.

7. A 33-year-old Cambodian man, living in Tapoung commune, Thmor Kol district, Battambang province, traveled from Thailand to Cambodia on January 12, 2021.

Please note that the test results of the above 7 individuals provided by the Institut Pasteur du Cambodge, Phnom Penh are positive for Kovid-19 virus and the patient is currently being treated at Banteay Meanchey Provincial Referral Hospital.

8. A 31-year-old Cambodian woman, residing in Stung Karch Commune, Sala Krao District, Pailin Province, arrived in Cambodia on January 12, 2021

9. A 36-year-old Cambodian woman living in Stung Karch Commune, Sala Krao District, Pailin Province traveled from Thailand to Cambodia on January 2, 2021. (13th day test)

10: A 31-year-old Cambodian woman living in Sala Krao Commune, Sala Krao District, Pailin Province traveled from Thailand to Cambodia on January 2, 2021. (13th day test)

A 21-year-old Cambodian woman living in Koun Phnom village, O’Andong commune, Sala Krao district, Pailin province who traveled from Thailand to Cambodia on January 1, 2021 was treated. After two negative test results she was discharged from Pailin Provincial Referral Hospital.

A total of 436 cases have been found in Cambodia, of which 382 patients have been treated and 54 active cases remain in hospitals around the country.