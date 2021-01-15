On January 17, 1968, a small band of Khmer Communists, now known as the Khmer Rouge, launched their first offensive. It was aimed more at gathering weapons and spreading propaganda than in seizing territory. Members of the group numbered no more than 4–5,000.

On January 17, 2004, The International Finance Corporation, the private sector arm of the World Bank Group, agreed to provide $10 million in financing to Société Concessionnaire de l’Aéroport, which held a 25-year concession from the Cambodian government to build and operate the Phnom Penh International Airport and the Siem Reap-Angkor International Airport (17 years later two more airports are being built close by).

On January 18, 1990, the Cambodian government agreed to build a church for all Christians, on the request of a Hungarian diplomat. Situated around six kilometers from Phnom Penh, the church was to be led by a tripartite committee, consisting Catholics, Christians of other denominations, and the Patriotic Front.

On January 18-19, 1959 former Cambodian Ambassador to London, and Sihanouk loyalist Sam Sary (father of Sam Rainsy) fled to Thailand, days after the King claimed a secret plot by the US to kill the monarch had be uncovered.

On January 19, 1993, ACLEDA was established as a national NGO for micro and small enterprises development and credit lender.

On January 21, 1949, Penn Nouth stepped down from his first time in office as Prime Minister, having taken the role on 15 August 1948. He would be Prime Minister 7 times in total (also 1953, 1954–1955, 1958, 1961, 1968-1969)- a combined total of 5 years, 222 days.

Penn Nouth

On January 21, 2010, Southeast Asia TV (SEATV; UHF Channel 31) became the ninth Cambodian TV station to go on air.

On January 21, 2016, The head of a 7th century statue of a Hindu deity was returned by France and reattached to its body Thursday for display at a Cambodian museum, more than 130 years after it was spirited away.