Crime FEATURED Latest 

Laotians Caught With 41 Packs Of ‘Chinese Tea’

cne 32 Views 0 Comments , , , , ,

Stung Treng Province: Two Laotian nationals were arrested by the Anti-Drug Department of the Ministry of Interior at 7:50 a.m. on January 15 in the forest near O’Svay Village, O’Svay Commune, Borey O’Svay Sen Chey District.

According to sources, the Trapeang Kreal International Gate Police Force cooperated with the Anti-Drug Department of the Ministry of Interior and Provincial Police to crack down cross-border drug trafficking from Laos to Cambodia. The men arrested were named as Ear, male, 29 years old, Laotian and Ton Keo, male, 28 years old, Laotian from Vientiane,
Laos.

Mr. Cham Phanith, Director of the Anti-Drug Office of the Provincial Police Commission , told Koh Santepheap forty-one packages of narcotics were seized, which have not been yet been weighed. These packets usually contain about 1 kilogram of methamphetamine each.

You May Also Like

Ugandan Woman Caught After Illegal Entry

cne 0

Young Boy Killed After Kids Play With UXO

cne 0

AIS Student Send To Court Over Killing

cne 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *