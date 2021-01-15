Stung Treng Province: Two Laotian nationals were arrested by the Anti-Drug Department of the Ministry of Interior at 7:50 a.m. on January 15 in the forest near O’Svay Village, O’Svay Commune, Borey O’Svay Sen Chey District.

According to sources, the Trapeang Kreal International Gate Police Force cooperated with the Anti-Drug Department of the Ministry of Interior and Provincial Police to crack down cross-border drug trafficking from Laos to Cambodia. The men arrested were named as Ear, male, 29 years old, Laotian and Ton Keo, male, 28 years old, Laotian from Vientiane,

Laos.

Mr. Cham Phanith, Director of the Anti-Drug Office of the Provincial Police Commission , told Koh Santepheap forty-one packages of narcotics were seized, which have not been yet been weighed. These packets usually contain about 1 kilogram of methamphetamine each.