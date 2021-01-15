Takeo: A man named Phim Vy, 40 years old, who was severely injured by the fisheries officer, has died after being taken back from hospital on January 13, 2021.

The victim, living in Prey Phkamvillage, Angkor Borei district, Takeo province, was taken to Takeo Provincial Referral Hospital by fisheries officials after being injured. A group of fisheries officials led by Mr. Kim Sarith said that the victim had an accident when the victim’s boat collided with the boat of a fisheries official at Koh Anchanh point in Trea commune, Samrong district on the night of January 6, 2021. The condition of the victim was too serious and the family sent him to Calmette Hospital in Phnom Penh.

After being treated for a while by the medical team, the doctor asked the family to take the victim back home because they could not afford treatment. The victim had a blood clot in his brain and died on his way home. However, in this case, Mr. Chiv Chandara, Prosecutor of Takeo Provincial Court, confirmed that he had asked the Deputy Commissioner for Criminal Planning of the Police Commissioner of Takeo province to open a preliminary investigation into the death.

Mr. Kim Sarith, Deputy Inspector of Chaktomuk Inspection and 9 other party members were accused of using violence against the people, causing serious injuries during a crackdown on fishing crimes. The violence occurred on the night of January 6, 2021, at Koh Anchanh in Trea commune, Samrong district, Takeo province.

According to the victim’s brother-in-law, on the night of the incident, the victim, 40-year-old Phim Vy, set out on a boat to catch fish at Koh Anchanh in Trea commune, Samrong district. Ten fisheries officials, led by Deputy Chief Kim Sarith, arrived and two villagers jumped into the water. He escaped, but the victim was beaten by fisheries officials.

Regarding this issue, Mr. Kim Sarith, Deputy Inspector, denied that he used violence, but the injuries were caused by an accident between the boats of fisheries officers and the suspect’s boat. The Deputy Inspector reportedly has a bad reputation in the local area.

The victim’s family requested the authorities, especially the Takeo Provincial Prosecutor, to take legal action against Mr. Kim Sarith, Deputy Director and his officers to provide justice. AREY