Phnom Penh: Police in Russey Keo district arrested a woman in a case of illegal possession and trafficking of drugs.

The arrest took place at 8 am on January 15, 2021 at Group 7, Lou Village, Svay Pak Sangkat, Russey Keo District, Phnom Penh.

Heang Tharet, Russey Keo District Police Inspector, said that the arrested suspect was Nguyen Thi Le, 71 years old, a Vietnamese national, residing in Group 7, Lou Village, Svay Pak Sangkat, Russey Keo District, Phnom Penh.

The confiscated materials include 3 packs of white gram powder (2 small packs, 1 large pack).

The suspect is currently being held in custody at the Russey Keo police station to build a case to be sent to the Phnom Penh Municipal Court to proceed with the procedure. NKD